Alert: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven loses no-confidence vote
June 21, 2021
Updated: June 21, 2021 5:04 a.m.
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven loses no-confidence vote.
