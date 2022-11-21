Alert: Suspected Kurdish militants fire rockets at Turkish border town, several injured.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Suspected Kurdish militants fire rockets at Turkish border town, several injured.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Court orders clean up of blighted property in Lake County
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- EXPLAINER: Islam's ban on alcohol and how it's applied
- St. Ann Senior Center hosts free community Thanksgiving dinner
- Tom Lounsbury: 'Dynamic Duo' of Michigan’s Limited Firearms Zone
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Winter Driving Tips
