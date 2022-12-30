Alert: Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says.
