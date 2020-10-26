https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Supreme-Court-sides-with-GOP-in-refusing-15676729.php
Alert: Supreme Court sides with GOP in refusing to extend Wisconsin deadline for absentee ballots received after Election DayUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court sides with GOP in refusing to extend Wisconsin deadline for absentee ballots received after Election Day.
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
3
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.