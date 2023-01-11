Alert: Supreme Court lets New York continue enforcing law banning guns from 'sensitive places' while court challenge plays out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court lets New York continue enforcing law banning guns from 'sensitive places' while court challenge plays out.
