Alert: Stocks enter a bear market as S&P 500 dives 3.9%, falling more than 20% below the record high it set in January

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks enter a bear market as S&P 500 dives 3.9%, falling more than 20% below the record high it set in January.
- Michigan Legislative Roll Call: House votes to authorization...
- Lake County deputies take alligator into custody after pursuit
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- ICE officer from Michigan arraigned on 6 CSC charges
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
Most Popular
- A selection of votes by Michigan lawmakers for the week ending June 10.
- People can overlook others drowning if they don't know how to spot it.
- Columnist: Life sometimes can be like a dark tunnel. Some may not see the opening at the other...
- A United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer faces six counts of criminal sexual...