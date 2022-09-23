Alert: Stocks end sharply lower on Wall Street as markets worry that high rates will hurt economies; Dow hits a 2022 low

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks end sharply lower on Wall Street as markets worry that high rates will hurt economies; Dow hits a 2022 low.
- Baldwin schools evacuated due to bomb threat
- Baldwin special education director gets certification, award
- Deputies seek suspects in bank robbery, school threat
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Answering questions about service animals
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Police believe Wellston, Luther bank robberies may be connected
- Watch deer leap over Michigan driver in video caught by police
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Students at Baldwin Community Schools were evacuated Thursday afternoon due to an unspecified...
- Baldwin Community Schools Class of 1972 invited graduates from 1971 and 1970 to have a mega...
- Yates Dial-A-Ride bus driver Josh Warner recently took his skills to the next level at the 45th...
- One of the Luther Lions Club's community outreaches is coordinating Feed America food giveaways,...