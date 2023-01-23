Alert: State lawmaker says 4 people fatally shot in coastal community south of San Francisco; police say suspect in custody

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — State lawmaker says 4 people fatally shot in coastal community south of San Francisco; police say suspect in custody.
