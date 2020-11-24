https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-State-canvassing-board-certifies-Joe-15751584.php
Alert: State canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New MexicoPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico.
