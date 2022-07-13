Alert: Sri Lankan official: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president after fleeing

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan official: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president after fleeing.
- Alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River close nature center
- Michigan mother charged after daughter, 3, shoots herself in hand
- Troopers respond to 'accidental discharge' of gun in restaurant
- Conservation District to host free water testing
- When bad things happen to good tomatoes
- DNR auctioning off 188 properties next month, some lake fronts
- Martin Johnson Heritage Museum opens for 2022 season
- Bitely Homecoming Celebration starts Friday
Most Popular
- A 29-year-old Flint woman was arrested and charged in connection with child abuse after her...
- When Brandy Bottone got pulled over in Texas for driving in the HOV lane, or carpool lane,...
- A Wisconsin family visiting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was involved in a rescue operation...
- Trump has previously tried to use executive privilege to keep the National Archives from...