Alert: Spokesman says protesters have broken into Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Spokesman says protesters have broken into Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire.
- Report: Senate votes to criminalize false 'active shooter alarm'
- Worker dies in accident at Gerber industrial plant in Michigan
- Volunteers make difference for Lake County Habitat for Humanity
- Rowland writes about her Michigan hero, Karen Shineldecker
- Small town provides big fun at Luther Days
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Lake County community events calendar
Most Popular
- The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy, but...
- There are many swimmable places based on surface water temperatures. But water bodies won't...
- Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first degree murder, one for each of the people...
- The announcement was made on the veteran actor's Twitter page Thursday afternoon.