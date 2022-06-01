Alert: Special prosecutors decline to charge Wisconsin deputy after second look at 2016 fatal shooting of man sleeping in park

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special prosecutors decline to charge Wisconsin deputy after second look at 2016 fatal shooting of man sleeping in park.
