Alert: Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy.

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy.
- Police respond to 'family matter' at Ted Cruz's residence
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Living Nativity brings Christmas story to Baldwin community
- Baldwin holds first Christmas light parade, tree lighting
- Baldwin's sesquicentennial celebrations in full swing
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Roads repairs worth $3.3M coming to nine areas in Michigan
Most Popular
- VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that the...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to the Luther Public Library...
- Baldwin opened its season on Monday with a 64-36 nonleague win boys basketball win at Hesperia....
- Baldwin’s girls basketball team fell to 0-2 on Friday with a 65-6 loss to Marion.