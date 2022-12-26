Alert: South Korea says it has fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace.
- Free Christmas meal offered to Lake County community
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Bad Santa stories
- For all those born before 1945
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Christmas celebrations continue in Lake County
- PASTOR'S PEN: An affordable Christmas present
- Kevin Payne, former executive for 2 MLS teams, dies
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Chase Creek Smokehouse and Pat & Linda Ringler donated a portion of the Christmas gift cards...
- Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin and Michigan State University Extension have teamed up to...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to Caring Quilts of Covenant Community...