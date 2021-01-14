https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-South-Korea-s-top-court-upholds-20-year-15869012.php
Alert: South Korea’s top court upholds 20-year prison term for ex-President Park over corruptionUpdated
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top court upholds 20-year prison term for ex-President Park over corruption.
Most Popular
-
1
Tom Lounsbury: Technology in the great outdoors
-
2
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
3
Bernice King: Don't 'fuel the fires' ignited by Capitol mob
-
4
Lake County 4-H program reflects on the positives of 2020
-
5
Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers
-
6
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
7
US Space Command site to be located in Huntsville, Alabama
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
9
Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House
-
10
Louisiana receives major disaster declaration for Zeta
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.