Alert: South Carolina Senate rejects near-total abortion ban in special session as some Republicans balk at stricter proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Senate rejects near-total abortion ban in special session as some Republicans balk at stricter proposal.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, August 2022
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Verve Pipe coming to downtown Scottville
- Senior playing key role for Baldwin volleyball team
- Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore
- Three-gun shoot scheduled for Sept. 17
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
Most Popular
- West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series and the City of Scottville will present The...
- After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williams' walked...
- If you didn't think all of the pumpkin flavored things have been thought of, think again.
- Researchers thought they had some deep evidence that an extinct shark was caught on sonar, but as...