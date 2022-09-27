Alert: South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive.
