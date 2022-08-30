Alert: South Carolina House passes total ban on abortions with exceptions for rape and incest; bill will head to Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House passes total ban on abortions with exceptions for rape and incest; bill will head to Senate.
