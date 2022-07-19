Alert: South African officials say the toxic chemical methanol was in the blood of the 21 teens who died at a bar last month.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African officials say the toxic chemical methanol was in the blood of the 21 teens who died at a bar last month.
- A report of a missing 34-year-old female in Lake County over the weekend has a happy ending.
- Fourteen diverse Michigan sites have been named to the National Register of Historic Places in...
- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Wednesday he wants his name off the list of the world's...
- The Osceola-Lake Conservation District has scheduled a tire and electronics collection for 9 a.m....