Alert: Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90
News
March 30, 2021
Updated: March 30, 2021 8:38 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90.
