Alert: Social media giant Facebook bans all accounts linked to Myanmar's military along with ads from military-linked firmsUpdated
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Social media giant Facebook bans all accounts linked to Myanmar's military along with ads from military-linked firms.
