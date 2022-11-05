Alert: Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34 in Southern California home, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34 in Southern California home, authorities say.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, October 2022
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- What’s on the Lake County ballot?
- Baldwin schools place bond proposal on Nov. 8 ballot
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Hossler concludes strong cross country season for Baldwin
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The Ferris State University women's soccer team will continue its 2022 campaign in postseason...
- The West Shore Community College Humankind Series is hosting an exhibition of artist Robin...
- His football team won the last two games of the season to finish at 2-5 and Baldwin coach Robert...