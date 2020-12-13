https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Shipments-have-begun-of-the-first-COVID-19-15798107.php
Alert: Shipments have begun of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US, with shots expected to arrive in states starting MondayUpdated
KALAMAZOO, Michigan (AP) — Shipments have begun of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US, with shots expected to arrive in states starting Monday.
