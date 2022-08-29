Alert: Serena Williams wins first-round match at U.S. Open to extend what could be last tournament of her career

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams wins first-round match at U.S. Open to extend what could be last tournament of her career.
- Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties
- Luther library celebrates end of summer reading program
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Election results returned for Lake County
Most Popular
- A Pennsylvania man hit it big by visiting family in Michigan by winning $2.08 million on the...
- The cookies were distributed to Target stores nationwide, the news release added.
- With the Biden Administration recently announcing debt relief for many student loan borrowers,...
- Michigan Supreme Court Judge Richard H. Bernstein has always dreamed of gripping the steering...