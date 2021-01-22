https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Senate-leader-Schumer-says-Trump-15891549.php
Alert: Senate leader Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will start week of Feb. 8Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leader Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will start week of Feb. 8.
Most Popular
-
1
2021 Black Lake sturgeon season begins Feb. 6
-
2
Conservation officer impressed with ice fishing activity
-
3
Some anglers enjoying solid ice fishing
-
4
The 'vampire buck' - a rare and very unique trophy
-
5
Benzie County sees 8.3% more in deer license customers
-
6
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
7
Knights of Columbus donate locally
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.