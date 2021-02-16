https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Seemingly-everywhere-in-2021-Bitcoin-15953458.php
Alert: Seemingly everywhere in 2021, Bitcoin crosses $50,000 for the first timeUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — Seemingly everywhere in 2021, Bitcoin crosses $50,000 for the first time.
