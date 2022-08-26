Alert: S&P 500 sinks 3% after Fed chief Powell says big interest rate hikes will continue in fight against inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — S&P 500 sinks 3% after Fed chief Powell says big interest rate hikes will continue in fight against inflation.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Whip lights and random Michigan laws
- Help wanted: Chase planning sesquicentennial celebration
- University endowments, better funding to cancel student debt?
- Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Jones' Homemade Ice Cream celebrates 80 years of scoops
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Baldwin hoping to host football game on Thursday
Most Popular
- According to a press release, the dogs affected by the illness did not have a history of complete...
- The community was invited to celebrate all the hard work and fun Luther area youth put into...
- This year marks 150 years since the town of Chase became a post office. To celebrate the town's...
- Columnist: The question was asked on the legality of attaching and/or operating whip lights on an...