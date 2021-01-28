https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Russian-court-rejects-opposition-leader-15904650.php
Alert: Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrestUpdated
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest.
