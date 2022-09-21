Alert: Russian President Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilization before votes in 4 Ukrainian regions to join Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilization before votes in 4 Ukrainian regions to join Russia.
