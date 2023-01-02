Alert: Russia says 63 of its soldiers killed in Ukrainian rocket strike in Moscow-controlled part of Donetsk region

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says 63 of its soldiers killed in Ukrainian rocket strike in Moscow-controlled part of Donetsk region.
- Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison
- The New Year in Lake County 50 years ago
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Mural project coming to Baldwin in 2023
- Tom Lounsbury: Predator hunting a fun winter pastime, day or night
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
Most Popular
- Baldwin Community Schools honor students of the month.
- Former Baldwin girls sports standout Jenna Johnson has been having a strong start with Siena...
- Baldwin’s boys basketball team is off to a 5-0 start and is anxious to keep its winning ways going.
- It was the second straight trip to a national championship game for Baldwin’s Brandon Childress....