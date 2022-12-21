Alert: Russia’s defense minister says its military must expand from 1 million to 1.5 million personnel amid fighting in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister says its military must expand from 1 million to 1.5 million personnel amid fighting in Ukraine.
- Idlewild business owner brings Christmas to over 30 kids
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Italy: Parliamentary inquest eyed for missing 'Vatican Girl'
- ASK AN EXPERT: Do you need winter tires in Michigan?
- Consumers Energy providing home heating assistance this winter
- African-American baby was born in the White House
- Glen Allen Forner
- Michigan to reform child welfare system
Most Popular
- On Saturday, Dec. 10, different groups from the community came together at the Shrine of the...
- Lake County Habitat for Humanity will host a holiday cheer event Saturday, Dec. 17, featuring the...
- River Community Center in Baldwin hosted a Christmas cookie party for kids Saturday, Dec. 10.
- More than 30 kids throughout Lake County had the joy of receiving a wrapped secret Santa...