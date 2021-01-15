https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Russia-announces-its-withdrawal-from-Open-15873233.php
Alert: Russia announces its withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty following US exitPublished
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia announces its withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty following US exit.
