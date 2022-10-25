Alert: Rishi Sunak becomes British prime minister after being asked to form government by King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak becomes British prime minister after being asked to form government by King Charles III.
- Reader says Reed City parents' behavior crosses the line
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Michigan family of 4 missing for a week found safe in Wisconsin
- Suspect charged with open murder in Lake County shooting
- 96-year-old receives award for volunteer work
- Deadlight Holiday approaches music through a darker lens
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
Most Popular
- Lake County’s Children’s Trust Fund will host a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat on Oct 31, for the...
- Starting this week, Baldwin Elementary School is passing out backpacks of food to every student...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $1,000 to Communities Overcoming Violent...
- It wasn’t the most points Rock Mid-Peninsula had given up in a football game when it lost 82-26...