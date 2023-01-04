Alert: Rick Singer, ringleader of college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared rich parents, gets 3.5 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — Rick Singer, ringleader of college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared rich parents, gets 3.5 years in prison.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Remembering Edie
- The New Year in Lake County 50 years ago
- Michigan woman, 67, arrested after child abuse investigation
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Conservation officer impressed with ice fishing activity
- Jail reforms report shows over 150,000 drivers getting licenses back
- Mural project coming to Baldwin in 2023
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The year was 1973, and it seems unreal that it was a half-century ago. In the dawning of 1973,...
- Mural project coming to Baldwin in 2023 due to the work from five local artists.
- Baldwin Community Schools honor students of the month.