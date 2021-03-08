https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Republican-US-Sen-Roy-Blunt-of-Missouri-16008952.php
Alert: Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022Updated
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
2
Chase sportsman enjoys ice fishing success
-
3
College players will need to opt-in to upcoming WNBA draft
-
4
Michigan woman dies a month after 114th birthday
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
7
Welcome bikers
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.