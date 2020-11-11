https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Republican-Thom-Tillis-wins-reelection-to-15720279.php
Alert: Republican Thom Tillis wins reelection to U.S. Senate from North CarolinaUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Thom Tillis wins reelection to U.S. Senate from North Carolina.
