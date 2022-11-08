Alert: Republican Mike Crapo wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Idaho

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mike Crapo wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Idaho.
- Two Michigan cities rank among prettiest towns to visit in winter
- What’s on the Lake County ballot?
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- Feds arrest Michigan man for child porn, sexual exploitation
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- Lake County unofficial election results 2022
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, October 2022
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
Most Popular
- Kids and families had many safe and exciting opportunities to celebrate Halloween and other...
- On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will have the opportunity to decide on the Baldwin Community Schools...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The Ferris State University women's soccer team will continue its 2022 campaign in postseason...