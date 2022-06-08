Alert: Republican Michelle Steel advances to November general election in California's 45th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Michelle Steel advances to November general election in California's 45th Congressional District.
- Two dead in three-car crash in Grand Rapids
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Finally 3 in a row: Fried, Olson help Braves top Rox in 10
- Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor
- Michigan restaurants that have been on 'Restaurant: Impossible'
- Small business loans available through Fremont Area Community Foundation
- Three-gun shoot is set for June 18
- DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
Most Popular
- "Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based...
- Taking a stranger's advice paid off for a Genesee County woman who won $4 million after someone...
- A Michigan man was arrested for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered...
- A company called Urban Remedy, in an attempt to ensure "safety as a top priority" is recalling a...