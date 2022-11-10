Alert: Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran.
- FINAL: Lake County unofficial election results 2022
- 100 best TV show seasons of the 21st century, according to critics
- Lake Fellowship Ministries dedicates River Community Center
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Baldwin schools place bond proposal on Nov. 8 ballot
- Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
- Two Michigan cities rank among prettiest towns to visit in winter
- After lengthy delay, Powerball numbers finally announced
Most Popular
- The West Shore Community College Humankind series will present “Who’s Working Remotely? How...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Cherry Valley Township supervisor and U.S. Army veteran, George Supernois was presented with a...
- The Lake County Economic Development Alliance hosted a community update at Marquette Trails Golf...