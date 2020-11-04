https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Republican-Brian-Fitzpatrick-wins-15703270.php
Alert: Republican Brian Fitzpatrick wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional DistrictPublished
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Brian Fitzpatrick wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District.
