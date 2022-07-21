Alert: Rep. Lee Zeldin, GOP candidate for New York governor, attacked by man with knife at event but uninjured, campaign says

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Lee Zeldin, GOP candidate for New York governor, attacked by man with knife at event but uninjured, campaign says.
- Woman recounts being lost after fishing Baldwin River
- Meet Troutarama's seven nonagenarian Grand Marshals
- Historic U.S. flag on display at Lake-Osceola State Bank
- Principal Stewart Nasson marks 18th year at Baldwin schools
- Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp
- Armed and naked man wandering highway taken for evaluation
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Alligator hunt in Kalamazoo River called off near college
Most Popular
- The 2022-23 school year marks the start of Stewart Nasson’s 18th year working for Baldwin...
- The American Flag that then-Michigan Governor Henry Porter Baldwin gave to the Village of Baldwin...
- Houseman’s Food Center collected $836.53 to support Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin during the...
- The 66th Annual Troutarama Grand Parade will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in downtown...