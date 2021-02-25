https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Regulators-enact-permanent-ban-on-drilling-15979013.php
Alert: Regulators enact permanent ban on drilling and fracking near Delaware RiverUpdated
EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Regulators enact permanent ban on drilling and fracking near Delaware River.
