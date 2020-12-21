https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-President-elect-Joe-Biden-receives-15820033.php
Alert: President-elect Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges Americans to take vaccine as it becomes available to themUpdated
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges Americans to take vaccine as it becomes available to them.
