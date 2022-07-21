Alert: President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says he is experiencing 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says he is experiencing 'very mild symptoms.'
- Woman recounts being lost after fishing Baldwin River
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp
- Alligator hunt in Kalamazoo River called off near college
- Meet Troutarama's seven nonagenarian Grand Marshals
- No borders: County sheriffs join to find missing LeRoy boy
- Historic U.S. flag on display at Lake-Osceola State Bank
- Luther strong: Community rallies after fire destroys historic building
Most Popular
- Houseman’s Food Center collected $836.53 to support Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin during the...
- The 66th Annual Troutarama Grand Parade will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in downtown...
- "The new homes in the Belknap neighborhood allow individuals to attain personal growth and...
- If you're feeling lucky you may want to grab a lottery ticket as the Mega Millions jackpot soared...