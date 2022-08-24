Alert: President Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine as war hits six-month mark

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine as war hits six-month mark.
- Jones' Homemade Ice Cream celebrates 80 years of scoops
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Convicted sex offender sentenced to 25 years for child porn
- MHSAA expands basketball season
- Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Do you know why I stopped you?'
- More than half of Michiganders with E. coli ate food at Wendy's
