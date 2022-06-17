Alert: Police say the 3rd victim of an Alabama church shooting, an 84-year-old woman, has died at a hospital

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say the 3rd victim of an Alabama church shooting, an 84-year-old woman, has died at a hospital.
- Evart couple's lottery winfall retold in Paramount+ movie
- Irons Flea Roast & Ox Market returns June 23-27
- New Yates Township clerk hopes to promote positive change
- Baldwin Summer Concerts Series celebrates 30 years
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- "Donate at Checkout" campaign at Houseman's gives over $1,500 to Bread...
- US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
Most Popular
- An Alpena man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and other...
- It is with excitement and anticipation, especially with not being able to have the well-loved...
- Newly elected Yates Township clerk, Barbara McGregory, wants to try to help the township move...
- The Bread of Life Pantry teamed up with Houseman’s Foods over the Memorial Day weekend for the...