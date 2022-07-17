Alert: Police say a shooting at an Indiana mall killed 3 people and wounded two before a civilian shot, killed gunman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Police say a shooting at an Indiana mall killed 3 people and wounded two before a civilian shot, killed gunman.
- Bitely Homecoming Celebration starts Friday
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Troutarama 2022 to coincide with Baldwin's 150th anniversary
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Getting to know the community: Nancy Przedwojewski, of Irons
- Mid-Michigan Idlewilders host annual Summer Festival
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
Most Popular
- The No. 9 jersey wearer played in more World Series games than anyone in the 1960s winning three...
- Motor City, once featured in a TIME Special Report called "The Tragedy of Detroit - How a great...
- Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a 1-year-old boy...
- Additional responding agencies included Van Buren County, Covert Township police and fire, and...