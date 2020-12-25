https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Police-call-explosion-in-downtown-15828189.php
Alert: Police call explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day "an intentional act"Updated
NASHVILLE (AP) — Police call explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day "an intentional act."
Most Popular
-
1
Here are some options for enjoying winter offerings in Manistee County
-
2
TV series features Marlborough
-
3
Dial-A-Ride to install new communications tower
-
4
Anglers anxious for holiday fishing
-
5
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
6
Hand-carved nativity keeps Christmas spirit alive year-round
-
7
Former Baldwin four-sport athlete set to play college disc golf
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Santa Claus, good guy or career criminal?
-
9
University of Dubuque buys 121 acres along Mississippi River
-
10
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.