https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Pfizer-BioNTech-say-UK-allows-emergency-15768610.php
Alert: Pfizer-BioNTech say UK allows emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine, world’s first backed by rigorous scienceUpdated
LONDON (AP) — Pfizer-BioNTech say UK allows emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine, world’s first backed by rigorous science.
Most Popular
-
1
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
2
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
4
This 85-inch 4K UHD for $999 is the best TV deal of Cyber Monday
-
5
Lake County community events calendar
-
6
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
7
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
8
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.