https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Peru-swears-in-nation-s-third-president-15734596.php
Alert: Peru swears in nation’s third president in just over a week after political upheaval, protestsUpdated
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru swears in nation’s third president in just over a week after political upheaval, protests.
Most Popular
-
1
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
2
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
3
District Health Department No. 10 issues new guidelines for employers
-
4
MSU CrowdPower campaign benefits Lake County 4-H
-
5
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
6
Lake County amends remote participation resolution
-
7
Officials issue stay-at-home advisories in 3 Ohio cities
-
8
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Winter Driving Tips
-
10
JUDD: It's beginning to look a lot like March, again
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.